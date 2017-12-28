 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


TradeMe's top ten most popular listings for the year reveals weird and wonderful selection of Kiwi sales

share

Lisette Reymer 

1 NEWS Reporter

TradeMe's top ten most popular listings for the year have revealed a weird and wonderful selection of Kiwi sales.

The list goes to prove one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
Source: 1 NEWS

From a pile of cigarette ash to a year's worth of chocolate, but to make the top 10, it takes something special.

TradeMe's Millie Sylvester said the more creative Kiwis get, the better, when it comes to their listings.

"What we've seen is the first every spa boat, or "spoat" as he called it, he really went all out with it, it had a lighting display and a sound system hooked up to it."

Unfortunately the "spoat" never sold, but star power always does with a scribble from Ed Sheeran bringing in $10,000.

Rounding out the top five of the popular listings was a spaceship that was viewed 40,000 times.

Seller of the spaceship Les Osbourne said she would recommend it for anybody. The spaceship could hold 70 people and had an asking price of $22,000.

Ms Osbourne said: "It was just incredible, we got such an amazing response."

Runner up in the top 10 was a bit of an unfortunate story with a rejected engagement ring.

 "We had an engagement ring, listed by a guy in Christchurch," Ms Sylvester said.

"Unfortunately his girlfriend rejected his proposal, so he decided to list the engagement ring on site to buy himself a new ute."

The winner for the top ten though, a retro McDonald’s playground set, which was viewed an incredible 115,000 times and was selling for $11,000.

Playground seller Dennis Maxted said it was a bit of fun.

"I’m sure the guy who bought it will be happy. The Twizel Holiday Home park bought it."

Mr Maxted said he thinks the park might now have the "complete set". 

Related

Lisette Reymer

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


2
Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

Woman, her partner and two young children found dead in New York apartment on Boxing Day

01:43
3
Runners up Comanche have lodged a protest after the finish of the annual race.

Wild Oats XI stripped of Sydney to Hobart crown

00:54
4
The Duco Events boss says Parker has a mental edge over Joshua.

Anthony Joshua 'making a big mistake' in agreeing Parker bout - David Higgins on title unification fight

00:29
5
The OKC star was on fire in the 124-107 win against Toronto.

Watch: Steven Adams leaves commentators speechless with epic dunk against Raptors

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.

00:25

Watch: 'Both camps are happy' - Dave Higgins confirms Parker v Joshua mega bout close

While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.

00:31
After nearly two weeks of negotiations, Mr Peters announced his decision today.

1 NEWS NOW reflects on the moments in 2017 that stopped the nation

Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 