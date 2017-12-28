TradeMe's top ten most popular listings for the year reveals weird and wonderful selection of Kiwi sales

TradeMe's top ten most popular listings for the year have revealed a weird and wonderful selection of Kiwi sales.

From a pile of cigarette ash to a year's worth of chocolate, but to make the top 10, it takes something special.

TradeMe's Millie Sylvester said the more creative Kiwis get, the better, when it comes to their listings.

"What we've seen is the first every spa boat, or "spoat" as he called it, he really went all out with it, it had a lighting display and a sound system hooked up to it."

Unfortunately the "spoat" never sold, but star power always does with a scribble from Ed Sheeran bringing in $10,000.

Rounding out the top five of the popular listings was a spaceship that was viewed 40,000 times.

Seller of the spaceship Les Osbourne said she would recommend it for anybody. The spaceship could hold 70 people and had an asking price of $22,000.

Ms Osbourne said: "It was just incredible, we got such an amazing response."

Runner up in the top 10 was a bit of an unfortunate story with a rejected engagement ring.

"We had an engagement ring, listed by a guy in Christchurch," Ms Sylvester said.

"Unfortunately his girlfriend rejected his proposal, so he decided to list the engagement ring on site to buy himself a new ute."

The winner for the top ten though, a retro McDonald’s playground set, which was viewed an incredible 115,000 times and was selling for $11,000.

Playground seller Dennis Maxted said it was a bit of fun.

"I’m sure the guy who bought it will be happy. The Twizel Holiday Home park bought it."