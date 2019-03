Trademe is gearing up to celebrate its 20th anniversary tomorrow, with the online marketplace facing more competition than ever before.

AFter starting from humble beginnings shareholders are now voting on a $2.5 billion dollar offer.

The Kiwi success story started in 1999 with a young Sam Morgan creating TradeMe after a frustrating experience buying a second-hand heater for his flat. The first listing on the site was his own tv.

Ebay was already in the market place, and the TradeMe founder says he saw the online consumer future.

"The ability to just sit at your home computer at night, enter a few items for sale and then check your email the next day," he said.

By 2005, it was the country's most popular website. The next year Fairfax brought it for 700 million. It went public in 2012.

"We understand the market and we've done everything we can for the New Zealand consumer and i think doing that has been a great defence to those global players," says TradeMe chief executive Jon Macdonald.

Now 1.8 million kiwis visit trade me each day. Now British company Apax Partners is tipped to take over the company.

Investment advisor Grant Davies says it won’t be an easy market for them to come into.

"They will have to be mindful that there is a pretty strong competitor coming into the marketplace at the moment with Facebook," he told 1 NEWS.

Shareholders will vote on that sale in April, bt it's unlikely to effect consumers.

The most popular auction ever?

In 2006 the handbag Tana Umanga used to whack teammate Chris Masoe with in a Christchurch bar. Nearly two million clicks later it went for $22,000.

Other notable listings: