TradeMe profit down ahead of proposed billion dollar buyout

AAP
New Zealand
Business

TradeMe says its first-half profit slipped to $44.4 million after it took a $5 million writedown ahead of a $2.5 billion buyout.

Profit for the six months to December 31 fell almost five per cent due to one- off costs associated with the agreement with Apax Partners, in which the British private equity firm will pay $NZ6.45 per share to buy TradeMe.

Total revenue rose 7.3 per cent to $132.1 million and was mainly driven by the company's classifieds business, which accounted for more than half of that revenue and which grew 12.9 per cent in the period.

Apax Partners' takeover bid for the former Fairfax business came in November and was quickly backed by the TradeMe board - with the two companies entering into a scheme implementation agreement on December 12.

Trade Me has advised shareholders to accept the deal, provided no superior proposal for the company is made.

Shareholders will vote on the offer at a scheme meeting in early April.

In the meantime, the pending takeover has meant TradeMe decided not pay an interim dividend to shareholders.

"We carefully considered what is best for our shareholders, and while payment of an interim dividend would benefit some, it would also negatively impact others due to individual tax circumstances," chair David Kirk said in a statement today.

"If the scheme does not proceed, the board will consider a special dividend payment at the earliest opportunity."

The scheme's approval still hinges not only on a positive shareholder vote, but also on overseas investment office approvals and High Court orders.



The site sells millions of listings each year.
Source: 1 NEWS
