Trade ministers agree to bring Trans-Pacific Partnership into force

A meeting of trade ministers in Vietnam agreed to launch a process to see the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) through.

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from the TPP, leaving the 11 countries left wondering what to do next.

At a meeting this weekend on the margins of an APEC meeting ministers and vice ministers from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Malaysia, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam met to discuss the issue.

They agreed on the value of realising the TPP's benefits, says New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay.

He says they agreed to launch a process to assess options to bring the agreement into force expeditiously, including how to facilitate membership for the original signatories.

Ministers asked officials for an assessment to be completed before they meet in the margins of the APEC economic leaders meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam in November.

The ministers also underlined their vision for the TPP to expand to include other economies.

Twelve countries that border the Pacific Ocean signed up to the TPP in 2016, representing roughly 40 per cent of the world's economic output.