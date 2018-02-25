Trade Minister David Parker set to sign revamped TPP trade deal

Trade Minister David Parker is set to fly to South America this week to sign the revamped Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact in Chile.

He will jet out of the country on Tuesday on a five-day trip to meet trade ministers from the other 11 countries signing up to the free-trade deal.

It comes after the United States withdrew from the original TPP pact in early 2017, leaving the remaining member countries to reach a new agreement in January.

It's now called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Mr Parker said the deal would give Kiwi businesses preferential access to Japan - the third biggest economy in the world - Canada, Mexico and Peru for the first time.

The deal had also "increased in importance because of growing threats to the effective operation of the World Trade Organisation", he said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's estimates, the deal is expected to give a $1.2 billion to $4b boost to New Zealand's real gross domestic product.

This included almost $86 million in expected tariff savings for the dairy industry, while the country's exporters would save about $200m in reduced tariffs to Japan alone.

However, before he puts pen to paper on the trade deal, Mr Parker will also travel to Paraguay to mark the 25th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with New Zealand.

"New Zealand and Paraguay share common interests across a range of areas, including agriculture and issues facing our indigenous peoples," he said.

While in Paraguay, Mr Parker will also look to strengthen trade with Latin America, particularly through the Mercosur trading group made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.