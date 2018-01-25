Trade Minister David Parker says signing new CPTTP trade deal crucial for avoiding 'threats to trade'

Trade officials say the current trading climate means it's a great time for New Zealand to enter into the newly negotiated Trans Pacific Partnership.

High level talks concluded yesterday with the agreement aiming to improve relations among the 11 member countries.

Trade Minister David Parker says the new CPTTP deal will avoid any hike in tariffs from other states.

"There's some threats to trade at the moment around the world and New Zealand's very very reliant on trade," Mr Parker said.

"We'll never make cars or computers and we've got to sell what it is that we do produce to the rest of the world in order to afford to import the things that we need.

"The World Trade Organisation's under some threat and being in a trade agreement like the Trans Pacific Partnership provides effectively a defensive benefit those countries can't put up their tariffs against New Zealand."

However, the different political parties are split over their support for the deal.