Trade Minister David Parker off to London, Switzerland

Trade and economic issues will be on the agenda when Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker heads overseas.

Trade Minister David Parker.

Trade Minister David Parker.

Mr Parker is travelling on Tuesday to London to hold talks with the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and the Secretary of State for Agriculture.

Mr Parker says New Zealand is a natural partner for the UK, as the countries share deep cultural and historical links and are both committed to "progressive and inclusive trading arrangements".

During the recent visit to New Zealand by UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, the two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic ties.

"This means ensuring we will not be disadvantaged as a result of Brexit, as well as moving quickly to seize new opportunities," Mr Parker said.

Meanwhile, Mr Parker will also head to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum to take part in a session examining challenges facing global trade and investment.

The New Zealand government is concerned about inequality and is taking steps to address it, Mr Parker said.

He will raise issues of how much wealth is being accumulated by those with capital compared to wage earners.

