 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Trade Me's weird and wacky auction items of 2016

share

Source:

NZN

A butt tattoo, an erotic eggplant, Cinderella's pumpkin and a ghetto blaster boombox collection are just some of the weird and wacky things Kiwis have tried to sell online this year.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Source: Trade Me

But those items almost seem normal next to a taxidermy cat purse, a chair claimed responsible for three pregnancies and $48,000 of debt going for the bargain price of just $1.

Despite being quite a controversial sale, clocking up 160 complaints, a taxidermy cat purse sold for $545.

"We understand that some people find this sort of thing a bit gross or in poor taste, but we allow taxidermy items to be sold on Trade Me and the seller assured us this cat was not killed for the bag and that she had the right to own the cat," Trade Me's Logan Mudge said.

"On the other side of the coin lots of people thought it was cool and interesting and it found a new home with a very keen buyer."

The number one most viewed item of the year was advertised simply as "YOUR tattoo on MY butt", which attracted more than 153,000 views.

Bailey Price will fly to Miami next year to have a rainbow tattooed on her behind.

Bailey Price will fly to Miami next year to have a rainbow tattooed on her behind.

Source: Trade Me

Wellington woman Bailey Price will fly to Miami next year to have a rainbow tattooed on her behind after a man paid $6500 for the 9cm square canvas.

A GoPro retrieved from a tiger at Auckland Zoo sold for $455 while a Bay of Plenty church advertised for just $1 managed to sell for $11,100.

The top 10 most viewed items on Trade Me in 2016:

1. Your tattoo on my butt (sic) - $6500

A Wellington woman put up a cheeky auction for a 9x9cm tattoo on her backside which sold for $6,500.

A Wellington woman put up a cheeky auction for a 9x9cm tattoo on her backside which sold for $6,500.

Source: Trade Me

2. Cinderella pumpkin - $1810

A Cinderella pumpkin sold for $1,810

A Cinderella pumpkin sold for $1,810

Source: Trade Me

3. Real glamour puss purse - $545

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Source: Trade Me

4. Ghetto blaster boombox collection - did not sell

Boom box

Boom box

Source: Trade Me

5. Erotic eggplant - $115

An erotic eggplant sold for $115.

An erotic eggplant sold for $115.

Source: Trade Me

6. Sledge hammer (claimed to be used by a Ngaruawahia gang leader against P dealers) - did not sell

A sledge hammer was another wacky item posted on Trade Me in 2016.

A sledge hammer was another wacky item posted on Trade Me in 2016.

Source: Trade Me

7. Ultimate Sleep Out/Studio - $29,100

8. A "rare" potato (shaped like a behind) - $9.50

9. Taiaha c1750-1950 King Tawhiao - did not sell

10. Buy a date with us - $400

Honourable Mentions:

* Carpet portrait of John Key - $89

An unusual carpet portrait of former Prime Minister John Key struck a chord with members from Trade Me.

An unusual carpet portrait of former Prime Minister John Key struck a chord with members from Trade Me.

Source: Trade Me

* Chair allegedly responsible for three pregancies - $51

Desk chair of fertility

Desk chair of fertility

Source: Trade Me

* A signed photo of Donald Trump - did not sell

Of course the Don had to feature in this year’s list!

Of course the Don had to feature in this year’s list!

Source: Trade Me

* $48,000 debt for sale $1 - did not sell

* Church for $1 - $11,100

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


00:30
3
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

01:02
4
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

00:29
5
Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Trade Me's weird and wacky auction items of 2016

A butt tattoo, erotic eggplant and taxidermy cat are just some of the bizarre things Kiwis tried to sell online in 2016.

Child, 4, taken to hospital following near-fatal drowning in pool north of Auckland

The young child was found in the swimming pool and was taken to Starship Hospital.

03:19
The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

A mixed forecast ahead as we say goodbye to 2016

Sunshine and rain are on their way for New Year's Eve.

The duckling is in reference to Obama as he nears the end of his "lame duck" period in office.

'Lame' - Russian Embassy responds to US sanctions with a meme

The tweet shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME, supposedly referencing Obama's period in office.

00:43
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was far from the centre of attention at this morning's arrival despite being the other half of Williams' big engagement news.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

The tennis superstar confirmed the news through her social media channels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ