Trade Me’s most popular 2020 property listings include Jonah Lomu's former mansion

Some of Wellington’s most luxurious properties, including All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu’s former mansion, are Trade Me’s most popular property listings in 2020.

Wellington properties were the three most popular. Source: Trade Me.

Trade Me’s Millie Silvester said Kiwis are renowned property lovers and unique properties or million-dollar mansions are the most viewed properties each year.

“Jonah Lomu’s former Maupuia mansion was our most viewed property of 2020 with 196,000 views,” she said.

Jonah Lomu’s former Maupuia mansion. Source: Trade Me.

“The five-bedroom Mediterranean-style house with expansive views of Wellington harbour has an RV of $2.4 million.”

The property is still listed. Source: Trade Me.

A $6.5 million mansion across town in the inner-city suburb of Thorndon came in at second with 150,000 page views while third was a five-story mansion built into the hill in Brooklyn. The property has an asking price of almost $4m and an entire floor dedicated to an indoor swimming pool.

The Brooklyn property has an entire floor dedicated to an indoor swimming pool. Source: Trade Me.

A picturesque 125-year-old church on the Awhitu Peninsula south of Auckland came in fourth with 117,771 views.

“The little church is surrounded by some pretty incredible natural scenery and looks out over the Tasman Sea." Source: Trade Me.

At the other end of the scale from the vast Wellington properties is a wee cottage in Auckland.

Tiny green house Mount Eden, Auckland Source: Trade Me.

“A tiny little cottage in the middle of Mount Eden was fifth with 78,059 views. The festive-looking green house with bright red windows has just one-bedroom and one-bathroom, and is a total of 51-square-metres,” Silvester said.

Other notable properties in the top 10 include Arnold, Wellington’s air traffic control tower, which came in seventh with 68,444 views before being snapped up in October.

Full top 10 with page views

1st 196,000 Jonah’s Maupuia mansion Maupuia, Wellington

2nd 150,000 $6.5m inner-city mansion Thorndon, Wellington

3rd 148,000 $3.95m Brooklyn mansion Brooklyn, Wellington

4th 117,771 New Zealand’s most photogenic church, Awhitu Peninsula, Auckland

5th 78,059 Tiny green house Mount Eden, Auckland

6th 74,300 Owlcatraz Horowhenua Native bird and wildlife park, Shannon

7th 68,444 ‘Arnold’ Wellington’s air traffic control tower Rongotai, Wellington

8th 67,800 Beautiful Italian mansion Omokoroa, Bay of Plenty

The ivy-covered mansion in Omokoroa, Bay of Plenty. Source: Trade Me.

9th 66,062 $1.9m Kelburn family home Kelburn, Wellington

The $1.9m family home Kelburn, Wellington Source: Trade Me.

10th 51,823 Allistar Cox designed house Island Bay, Wellington

The Allistar Cox designed house in Island Bay. Source: Trade Me.