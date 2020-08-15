Trade Me pulls Hamilton boy's 'Covid free bag of air' listing after 'outrageous bidding' sees it hit over $100k

Trade Me has taken down a Hamilton boy's 'Covid free bag of air' listing after 'outrageous bidding' saw it hit over $100k.

Trade Me listing for "Covid free air". Source: Trade Me

The bag was described by the seller as a “free range, gluten free bag of air from the lungs of a 100% New Zealand made boy.”

The seller says the news of community transmission in New Zealand came as a shock, prompting them to get tested.

“After testing negative, I figured I’d share my gift of Covid free air with the world,” they stated in the listing.

Trade Me acting head of trust & safety Logan Mudge says the team was actively monitoring the listing and when it became apparent that some bidders were not genuine, we contacted the seller and made the call to remove the listing from our site.

"Usually we can remove fake bids and keep the auction running but in this case the outrageous bidding was rife and we make the call to pull it down," Mr Mudge told 1 NEWS.

"We spoke to the seller and they were aware this was probably the case. They were awesome at participating and having fun with other Trade Me members in the Q&A and had a lot of fun."