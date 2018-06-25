 

Trade Me offers $100 free credit to any member with the name Neve to celebrate Jacinda Ardern's new arrival

Source:

1 NEWS

Trade Me is giving all current members named Neve $100 free credit to celebrate the birth of Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was introduced to the world yesterday, following Thursday's birth.

Source: 1 NEWS

The online marketplace says the $100 Ping credit can be used on any of the more than 2.5 million items on their site.

"Like millions of Kiwis around the world, we were thrilled to hear that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford welcomed a healthy baby girl named Neve into the world on Thursday.

"To celebrate we're giving anyone who shares the same name $100 Ping credit," Trade Me's Head of Marketplace Stuart McLean said.

Mr McLean said anyone named Neve who is currently registered on Trade Me would be given $100 Ping credit which they can use on. The credit will appear in the member's Ping account tomorrow.

"We wish the couple all the best for the amazing days and sleepless nights ahead," said Mr McLean.

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support.
Source: 1 NEWS

