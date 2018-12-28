Trade Me launches 'kindness store' for charity support during Covid-19

Trade Me has launched a "kindness store" which aims to support charities during Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

Items such as winter blankets, vouchers and food parcels are purchased online and then donated to Women's Refuge, Red Cross, City Mission, Age Concern, Variety the Children's Charity and The Salvation Army.

The store was also launched after the Christchurch Mosque attacks and ran every Christmas, Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said each time was a huge success.

"We've been blown away every time the last time we ran this was Christmas, we had $50,000 worth of donations in about a week. Time and time again we're amazed at how New Zealanders dig deep for people in need."

After something was purchased, Trade Me took care of the rest, making sure everything was donated and delivered.

"We get the item or in some cases the cash straight to the charity and the charities we are working with have assured me for every dollar that they get from us it goes directly to people in need," he said.

The options for donating ranged from $10 to $500.