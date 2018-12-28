TODAY |

Trade Me launches 'kindness store' for charity support during Covid-19

Source: 

Trade Me has launched a "kindness store" which aims to support charities during Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

Items such as winter blankets, vouchers and food parcels are purchased online and then donated to Women's Refuge, Red Cross, City Mission, Age Concern, Variety the Children's Charity and The Salvation Army.

The store was also launched after the Christchurch Mosque attacks and ran every Christmas, Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said each time was a huge success.

"We've been blown away every time the last time we ran this was Christmas, we had $50,000 worth of donations in about a week. Time and time again we're amazed at how New Zealanders dig deep for people in need."

After something was purchased, Trade Me took care of the rest, making sure everything was donated and delivered.

"We get the item or in some cases the cash straight to the charity and the charities we are working with have assured me for every dollar that they get from us it goes directly to people in need," he said.

The options for donating ranged from $10 to $500.

Trade Me hoped to keep the store up and running while the impact of Covid-19 continued for the charities.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
China rejects call for probe into origins of Covid-19
2
Woman in 70s from Auckland dies of Covid-19, five new cases in New Zealand
3
Brazil's hospitals, morgues, cemeteries overwhelmed as Covid-19 takes hold
4
Identical twin sisters die within days of each other after contracting Covid-19 in UK
5
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Brazil's hospitals, morgues, cemeteries overwhelmed as Covid-19 takes hold
01:35

Eerie Anzac Day scenes at NZ’s normally packed war memorials
03:24

Unemployment could reach 30% in Queenstown
00:49

China rejects call for probe into origins of Covid-19