Trade Me dedicates section of website as unwanted gifts flood in

Trade Me has launched a new section of its website today for presents that go unwanted after Christmas.

By 10am, there was already approximately 70 listings under unwanted gifts. Trade Me officials said they expect hundreds more to be listed during the day.

In 2018, Trade Me received over 20,000 unwanted presents listings, with 100,000 searches on Boxing Day as sellers and bargain hunters jumped on the site.

Spokesperson Logan Mudge says a recent survey the company conducted suggests there is an increasing number of Kiwis who will happily regift or sell an unwanted Christmas present.

"Nearly 2000 New Zealanders said they unwrap at least one unwanted pressie each Christmas and over 60 per cent had no major issue if a gift they had given ended up being onsold," he said.

The survey also suggested men are less inclined to regift a present they received at Christmas compared to women, but they are more accepting if an item they had gifted was onsold.

Mr Mudge said the survey found that around half of Kiwis receive at least one "clanger" of a present, and people are starting to become more comfortable about regifting an item over putting it in a cupboard and forgetting about it.