Trade Me brings in new 'safety net' money-back policy

Trade Me has introduced a new "safety net" to protect buyers who get snagged by dodgy trades on the Kiwi auction website.

Trade Me's has introduced a new “safety net” to protect buyers from bad deals made online.
Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me to help buyers get a refund when a product they have purchased on the auction site either doesn't turn up or is not in the condition the item was advertised as.

Trade Me's Head of Marketplace Stuart McLean says the policy is about showing members they have "got their backs".

Buyer Protection works when a customer contacts Trade Me about a bad trade.

Subject to criteria, the customer will get a refund from Trade Me.

"For example, the item needs to be bought via our card payment system so we can see the transaction from end-to-end," says Mr McLean.

"The maximum refund claim is $2,500 and it applies to our general items Marketplace - with a few exceptions like the pets and animals category."

Mr McLean says sellers shouldn't be impacted by the auction websites new system.

"Most sellers won't hear from us, but we'll be in touch with any sellers who do have an issue.

"Only rogue sellers will have an issue with this -they're the ones who will hear from us and it will force them to smarten up their act or get off Trade Me altogether."

Buyer Protection will apply to new and used items and comes into effect from 21 February.

