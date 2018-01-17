Trade Me to ban sales of pugs, British bulldogs and French bulldogs

Online auction site Trade Me has announced it will ban the sale of pugs, British bulldogs and French bulldogs on its site from March 1 due to their breathing issues.

Two pugs - one fawn and one black coloured. Source: Beckilee/Wikimedia Commons

In a release today, the site said those three breeds are prone to brachycephalic problems - issues with their breathing due to breeding.

Trade Me Policy & Compliance Team Leader James Ryan said this "dramatically impacts the quality of their life".

"Even when the dog is not severely affected, BOAS will cause noisy breathing, snorting and snoring," Mr Ryan said.

"However, in many dogs the symptoms are so severe that the dog will have trouble exercising (walking for longer than three minutes), and find it difficult to moderate their body temperature through panting and often overheat, sometimes fatally.

"As a result, it is common for BOAS sufferers to faint, vomit, cough or gag ... many dogs also have chronic sleep deprivation due to their breathing problems ... the disorder has been likened to the feeling of breathing through a pillow.

"Research we've seen shows that 90-95 per cent of these dogs have BOAS to varying degrees."

Space chief executive Andrea Midgen supported the move, saying the dogs' "exaggerated physical features cause them considerable welfare issues".

"For those New Zealanders looking for a new addition to their family, we ask that you instead consider adopting one of the thousands of rescue dogs who are looking for homes."

New Zealand Veterinarians Association chief executive Mark Ward also supported the move, saying "without correctional surgery, large numbers of these dogs live with chronic pain and distress, with many owners and breeders unaware that their dog is suffering."

The breeds can still be listed for adoption on the site, and the ban does extends to crossbreeds as well as purebreeds.

At time of writing, there were numerous listings for puppies from all three breeds on the site.