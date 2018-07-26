Trade Me ad for foster parents reveals child's age and gender

A disability advocacy group is investigating after it advertised for a foster parent on Trade Me and revealed the child's age and gender.
CCS Disability Action, which also manages mobility parking permits, says the advert was "inappropriate" and breached its policy. It removed the ad after questions by 1 NEWS and it says it will look stringently at its internal processes "to ensure such an error does not happen again".
'This matter will also be addressed directly with the person who made this error to ensure that there is no reoccurrence," it says.
CCS Disability Action says when Trade Me is used appropriately, it is a useful platform to attract high quality of foster carers. However in this instance, it says it failed to use the site appropriately and responsibly.
The Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, was forced to apologise earlier this year after it also inappropriately used the website to advertise for foster parents.