Trade Me ad for foster parents reveals child's age and gender

A disability advocacy group is investigating after it advertised for a foster parent on Trade Me and revealed the child's age and gender.

CCS Disability Action, which also manages mobility parking permits, says the advert was "inappropriate" and breached its policy. It removed the ad after questions by 1 NEWS and it says it will look stringently at its internal processes "to ensure such an error does not happen again".

'This matter will also be addressed directly with the person who made this error to ensure that there is no reoccurrence," it says.

CCS Disability Action says when Trade Me is used appropriately, it is a useful platform to attract high quality of foster carers. However in this instance, it says it failed to use the site appropriately and responsibly.

The Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, was forced to apologise earlier this year after it also inappropriately used the website to advertise for foster parents.

CCS Disability Action is investigating after it advertised for a foster parent on Trade Me and revealed the child’s age and gender. Source: Trade Me
Watch: Winston Peters doesn’t rule out loose leaf medicinal cannabis, criticises National’s bill during exchange with Paula Bennett

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters extended an olive branch to the Opposition over medicinal cannabis in Parliament today, before criticising National's own bill.

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett was questioning Mr Peters in the House today over if he supported loose leaf cannabis being available through the Government's medicinal cannabis bill. 

"What the Government supports is a sense of commitment to the law change, which people like Helen Kelly were asking for, which is not accommodated for in the National Party's legislation, which if they had of consulted with us, if they had any good faith, if they had any integrity they would have asked us before hand and we could have helped them," Mr Peters said.

"And we still stand ready to help them."

Ms Bennett said the National Party "repeatedly asked the Select Committee to include important detail, like whether loose leaf cannabis will be available and offered to work more collabouratively". 

National confirmed yesterday it would be pulling support for the Government's own medicinal cannabis bill, saying it "utterly fails" at creating the right regulatory and legislative controls alongside giving New Zealanders greater medicinal cannabis access.

Mr Peters said National could still make a "constructive contribution" as the Government's medicinal cannabis bill passes different stages.

Ms Bennett then asked if Mr Peters agreed with Ross Bell of the Drug Foundation, who told MediaWorks that National Party member's bill provided detail a lot of people wanted and the National Party had done a "tonne of work". 

"That is a comedy," Mr Peters said. "If the National Party have done a tonne of work, then where was it in the last nine years?"

It comes after Paula Bennett questioned the Acting PM over details of the Government’s bill. Source: Parliament TV
Eden Park has withdrawn it's application for the LifePod Appeal concert planned for Waitangi Day next year.

Inventor and philanthropist Sir Ray Avery had proposed a Live Aid-style concert on February 6, 2019 to raise money for LifePod incubators for premature babies.

But a local lobby group, The Neighbours' Association, earlier this month called for the concert to be held at Mt Smart Stadium, which it said had 93 houses within 1 kilometre from the speakers, while Eden Park had some 4000.

Former prime minister Helen Clark, who lives 400 metres from Eden Park, labelled the plan a "Trojan horse" that would pave the way for more concerts at the venue.

In a statement today Eden Park says it "regrets to announce that due to time constraints and the prospect of substantial Environment Court costs, it has been forced to withdraw its application for the LifePod Appeal concert, planned for Waitangi Day (6 February) 2019."

He’s on a fundraising mission to finance the manufacture of the LifePods Source: 1 NEWS
