 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Trade deal with Latin America closer as NZ joins Pacific Alliance

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand is set to officially become an associate member of the Pacific Alliance, the first step towards a trade deal with the Latin American bloc.

Trade Minister Todd McClay.

Source: 1 NEWS

The alliance - made up of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru - will this week admit New Zealand, along with Australia, Canada and Singapore, as associates, Reuters reports.

New Zealand's government has been eyeing a free trade deal with the four Latin American countries, with Trade Minister Todd McClay and Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Colombia this week for the alliance's summit.

The associate membership status is seen as a first step towards expanding trade and investment with the group, a major supporter of free trade in the region.

The bloc in March announced it would be admitting associate members and Mr McClay at the time said New Zealand was expected to be one of the first countries in line to try and strike a deal.

"We've been talking to the four Pacific Alliance countries about better access for Kiwi exporters for the last two years," he said before he left for Colombia on Monday.

New Zealand currently has more than $1.1 billion of two-way trade with the four countries but New Zealand exporters face high tariffs on many products, including dairy.

"A high-quality free trade agreement presents a huge opportunity for New Zealand companies exporting to this fast-growing region," Mr McClay said.

The alliance has this week also announced it is looking at the possibility of creating a single passport for its four core member countries.

Related

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:16
2
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

00:12
3
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:29
4
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

01:24
5
Jack said it's been 10 years since he last picked up a trombone. It didn't sound like it.

'That is brilliant!' – Jack Tame shows off hidden trombone talent, astounds colleagues by being quite good

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ