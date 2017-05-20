Tractor lends helping hand to rescue vehicles struggling in Dunedin's icy conditions

Snow and icy conditions have caused some vehicles to become stuck in Dunedin today, with tractors lending a helping hand to set them free.

Many parts across the lower South Island have experienced the first taste of winter, as snow coats the ground in Queenstown, Cromwell and Dunedin.

Standing on State Highway 1 Waitati to Dunedin, NZTA's Nick Rodger was helping vehicles that were stuck as a result of the wintry conditions.

Mr Rodger said the highway has received 3-5cm of snow, which has accumulated and caused ice to form under the wheels of vehicles.

"The polar blast forecast by the MetService came through early last night, depositing a lot of snow to highways around coastal Otago and Southland," Mr Rodger told 1 NEWS.

"The conditions can change from corner to corner with new swirls of snow coming through and the action of traffic on the road surface."

Mr Rodger said the highway was closed earlier this morning while his team helped to recover a "few stuck vehicles".

According to NZTA, the road now has a caution area warning and motorists are being advised to take extreme care and drive to the conditions.

State Highway 87 between Sutton to Outram is closed due to snow.

"Make sure your vehicle is well maintained, get your tryes and breaks checked, make sure your windscreen is clear before setting out in the morning, use your defrosters, reduce your speed, increase your following distances," Mr Rodger said.