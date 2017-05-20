 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Tractor lends helping hand to rescue vehicles struggling in Dunedin's icy conditions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Snow and icy conditions have caused some vehicles to become stuck in Dunedin today, with tractors lending a helping hand to set them free.

Nick Rodger from the NZTA is braving blustery the elements on Dunedin's Northern Motorway today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Many parts across the lower South Island have experienced the first taste of winter, as snow coats the ground in Queenstown, Cromwell and Dunedin. 

Standing on State Highway 1 Waitati to Dunedin, NZTA's Nick Rodger was helping vehicles that were stuck as a result of the wintry conditions. 

The autumn snow has caused travel disruptions today in the Otago tourist town.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Rodger said the highway has received 3-5cm of snow, which has accumulated and caused ice to form under the wheels of vehicles. 

Email your weather videos and pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz.

"The polar blast forecast by the MetService came through early last night, depositing a lot of snow to highways around coastal Otago and Southland," Mr Rodger told 1 NEWS. 

"The conditions can change from corner to corner with new swirls of snow coming through and the action of traffic on the road surface."

One Dunedin family has braved the wintry conditions to have a little fun in the snow.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Rodger said the highway was closed earlier this morning while his team helped to recover a "few stuck vehicles".

According to NZTA, the road now has a caution area warning and motorists are being advised to take extreme care and drive to the conditions. 

State Highway 87 between Sutton to Outram is closed due to snow. 

For the latest weather updates in your area vist our weather page.

"Make sure your vehicle is well maintained, get your tryes and breaks checked, make sure your windscreen is clear before setting out in the morning, use your defrosters, reduce your speed, increase your following distances," Mr Rodger said. 

One couple from sunny Queensland were rapt that snow came during their NZ holiday.
Source: 1 NEWS

"If you don't have to travel, if the forecast is for a particularly cold morning or risky, just try to delay your travel until it is safer."

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The autumn snow has caused travel disruptions today in the Otago tourist town.

Raw: Crews work to clear Queenstown Airport after heavy snow covers runway and disrupts flights

00:39
2
One couple from sunny Queensland were rapt that snow came during their NZ holiday.

Watch: Heavy autumn snow hits Queenstown giving tourists a 'beautiful' early winter experience

3
Fire generic

Crews battle large Invercargill fire

4

Pair arrested after man dies following early morning attack in South Auckland

00:09
5
Snow has fallen to parts of the South Island today including the Central Otago town.

Video: Snow turns Otago into winter wonderland with North Island's Desert Road set for coating of white powder

00:09
Snow has fallen to parts of the South Island today including the Central Otago town.

Video: Snow turns Otago into winter wonderland with North Island's Desert Road set for coating of white powder

Driving through the central North Island could be treacherous today with snow on its way.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ