Tracksuit-wearing Kiwi volunteer group donates enough blood to save 700 lives

A group of Kiwi volunteers rocking some cool retro tracksuits really stand out amongst the crowd.

The Shah Satnam Ji Green S Welfare Force are helping out in style. Source: Seven Sharp

The Shah Satnam Ji Green ‘S’ Welfare Force help out by giving blood and planting trees.

Over the years the groups of around 100 members have donated enough blood to save over 700 lives.

They’ve also planted more than 360,000 trees.

The Shah Satnam Ji Green ‘S’ Welfare Force was originally formed in India by Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan in 2006.

Simar Preet told Seven Sharp has also been donating food parcels across New Zealand.

Check out the groups snazzy threads and charitable deeds in the video above.

