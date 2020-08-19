Track pants in vogue as demand for at-home comfort fashion soars for Kiwi designer

A Kiwi designer is cashing in on the come-back of the track pant thanks to the stay-at-home restrictions enforced over lockdown.

One of the small wins New Zealand has had out of the pandemic has been the return to social acceptance of the track pant.

Bursting back to life as a high-fashion item, Rene Brown, who launched her line during the last lockdown. saw them selling out within minutes.

Her fashion line, Arby & Opal has become a lockdown success with massive demand for her signature track pant style.

She told Seven Sharp she thought demand from "lockdown one" might “taper off a bit” but she said it’s been ongoing to the point she is even behind in schedule.

“People just want comfy clothes but they want something to look good in as well so they are keeping up to date with their social media. That’s the way these days,” Ms Brown says.

She says there is no stigma around wearing track pants.