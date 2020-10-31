TODAY |

Track and trace as you trick or treat, Health Ministry says

Source:  1 NEWS

This Halloween, it's as much about trick or treating as track and tracing with people urged to take precautions due to Covid-19.

Young kids trick or treating during Halloween Source: istock.com

The Health Ministry wants QR codes up at homes for trick-or-treaters to scan.

Much of the country experienced a wet Halloween, a bit of rain no match for some.

And while many children will be focused on costumes and lollies, parents are urged to keep track of which houses they visit and to hand sanitise regularly.

“We're very lucky in New Zealand to be able to even having this conversation, in many other countries it wouldn't be an option,” Harriette Carr from the Ministry of Health said.

Anyone having a large Halloween party is encouraged to have a QR code, as well as houses expecting a lot of trick-or-treaters.

"The main thing is just to reduce contact, so hold the treat bags out so we can drop the lollies in rather than grabbing for the treats,” Wellington mother Kim Hunt said.

As well as good hygiene, the Health Ministry is also concerned about sugar overload.

“Where people can, we are suggesting some other alternatives such as stickers or other things to just reduce the amount of sugar our children are having,” Carr said.
 

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
