Toy retailer fined $81,000 for supplying unsafe toys

Another toy supply company has been fined a large sum of money for supplying unsafe toys, adding to a further four companies before the courts on toy safety related charges, according to the Commerce Commission.

Cinevan International Limited was fined $81,000 in the Auckland District Court yesterday, February 19.

The Commerce Commission said the packaging on some of Cinevan’s toys carried labels or symbols indicating they weren’t suitable for children under three.

However, Stuart Wallace of the Commerce Commission said: “The toys were clearly intended for use by young children, and businesses cannot use such labels to avoid their legal responsibilities."

The company had earlier pleaded guilty to five representative charges relating to supply of 2,337 units of five toys or toy sets between January and December 2018.

Four other toy-safety related cases before the courts

Greenstar Holding Limited is awaiting sentencing. It has pleaded guilty to four representative charges relating to the supply of 217 toy animal sets between November 2017 and February 2019.

Feel So Good Limited has pleaded guilty to five representative charges relating to supplying 2,964 units of a "Ha-Ha Groan Hammer" between August 2014 and December 2018. It will be sentenced in the Manukau District Court on March 26.

Kent Sing Trading Company Limited will be sentence in the Manukau District Court on April 22. It has pleaded guilty to one representative charge relating to the supply of baby rattle toys between October 2014 and December 2018.

And Espoir Limited has pleaded guilty to five representative charges relating to supply of toy animal sets between December 2014 and December 2018. It will be sentenced in the Manukau District Court on April 3.

The Commerce Commission said under testing small parts became free from all the toys and toy sets, or toys or toy parts were small enough to pass through a template. In either case the toys or toy parts were a choking hazard to children 36 months and under.