Toxic shellfish warnings remain in force in Canterbury, Bay of Plenty

Shellfish from parts of the Bay of Plenty and the Canterbury coast remain unsafe to eat, the Ministry of Primary Industries says.

Biotoxin warnings relating to the non-commercial taking of shellfish were issued for the two areas several weeks ago and the ministry says they remain current.

The alert for Bay of Plenty covers the coastline between Cape Runaway and the Tarawera River mouth near Matata, and includes Ohiwa Harbour.

The Canterbury warning is for the stretch between the Ashburton River and Gore Bay.

In both areas, people shouldn't eat mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish.