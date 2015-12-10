Toxic shellfish warning for part of Northland's east coast

A warning has been issued against eating shellfish collected from the Northland east coast between Cape Brett and Taiharuru Head.

Source: 1 NEWS

The biotoxin alert relates to the non-commercial taking of mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish.

Paua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed before cooking, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.