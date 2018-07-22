Toxic shellfish from Hawke's Bay could be deadly if eaten

Food safety officials are warning that eating shellfish gathered in Hawke's Bay may lead to paralysis, respiratory failure and even death.

Source: 1 NEWS

Paralytic shellfish poison produced by some plankton is accumulating in shellfish between the Mohaka River and Cape Kidnappers, 100km to the south.

Routine tests by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) on shellfish taken from the region have shown levels of the toxins above the safe limit.

MPI food safety advisor Piers Harrison said similar warnings had been common in the area for the past three years in the area and could last about three months.

Mr Harrison warned the illness comes on quickly and could lead to paralysis and death.

Cooking does not remove the toxin and there are similar warnings on Banks Penisula and in the Marlbourgh Sounds.

What you need to know about the toxins

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

Affected area for the toxic shellfish warning in Hawke's Bay. Source: Supplied

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms typically appear between 10 minutes and 3 hours after ingestion and may include:

numbness and a tingling (prickly feeling) around the mouth, face, and extremities (hands and feet)

difficulty swallowing or breathing

dizziness

headache

nausea

vomiting

diarrhoea

paralysis and respiratory failure, and in severe cases can result in death