Toxic chemical being sold as MDMA leads to liver poisonings in Auckland

A toxic chemical being sold as MDMA has led to a number of people being poisoned in Auckland according to Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand (DIANZ).

Toxic chemical methylenedianiline being sold as MDMA in Auckland. Source: Drug Information and Alerts Aotearoa New Zealand

The organisation - supported by a network of health professionals such as St John - released an image of the imitation drug, along with information about the harm it can cause.

"The toxic chemical methylenedianiline is being sold as MDMA in Auckland. This chemical has been linked to several poisoning cases in Auckland where the patients have suffered liver damage.

"Methylenedianiline is a well-known liver toxin and is listed as a "substance of very high concern" by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). It is non-psychoactive and is used in the production of polyurethanes," DIANZ states.

The chemical can induce a range of symptoms, including skin irritation, liver damage, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, and jaundice.