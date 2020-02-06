Township of Mataura opens to residents despite areas affected by surface flooding

The township of Mataura has opened up for residents to return to their properties although some areas are still affected by surface flooding.

As of 6.00pm this evening residents were allowed back, according to Gore District Council.

Home occupiers were advised that some houses have had power disconnected and that a number of properties are inundated or un-inhabitable. These are properties without water, a flushing toilet, or excessive dampness that could cause respiratory issues, the council said.

The Mataura community centre had been opened up for those who need assistance or advice.

Basic necessities would be available at the centre for those who needed them.

There will be a water tanker at the centre, from 8.00pm.

There will also be port-a-loos at the centre.

People are asked to drive carefully through any surface flooding to minimise water going into properties.

A boil water notice is also in place for Gore, Mataura and Otama.

State Highway 1 is open through the town – a 30kph restriction will be in force.

Assessments this morning of the ouvea premix stored in the former Mataura paper mill found it has not been affected by flood waters.

An inspection by Council staff and Fire and Emergency New Zealand was carried out. As well as finding there has been no flood waters enter the building, it was determined the mill was structurally sound.

The Alliance Group’s Mataura plant and the Mataura Bridge have also been inspected and cleared by emergency services and specialist personal.



Information for people returning home:

Key points:

• People are advised to stay away from the Mataura River.

• Do not drive or walk through flood waters. The water may have washed away parts of the road and may contain debris.

• Treat all flood water as contaminated and unsafe.

• People should conserve water.

• A boil water notice is in place for Gore, Mataura and Otama.

If your home or property was affected by the floods over the past few days, below are some tips to help as you embark on the clean-up.

• Contact your insurance company and take photos.

• Do not move back into a damp house, particularly if you have young children/babies.

• If you had a power cut food in your freezer will stay safely frozen for up to 24 hours as long as the freezer door is kept closed. After 24 hours the food should be discarded.

• Please limit the amount of waste water your household is generating ie - from flushing the toilet, using the washing machine.

• Please check on your neighbours - particularly if they live alone, are elderly or vulnerable.

• Check the council website and Facebook page for more information.

Council working to establish road links.

The Southland District Council is working to establish road links across its southern areas in the wake of flooding in the area.

The preferred option for the lower Mataura area is along Wyndham Rd and Wyndham Letter Box Rd.

Several roads around Mataura remain closed. However, an available route can be accessed from SH1 north of Edendale for light vehicles only.

Motorists have been advised to follow Pioneer Highway to Brydone-Glencoe Road and then Te Tipua School Road to Te Tipua, before turning left onto Waimumu Road to Gore. Travellers can then connect with SH1 from Gore to Dunedin.

This detour is not available for heavy traffic, in particular HPMV, Emergency Management Southland says.

Motorists heading south to Invercargill from Queenstown have been advised to remain in Winton, with SH6 at Makarewa Junction closed due to flooding.

SDC is working on establishing a one-lane gravel track for the section of the road damaged between Wyndham and the bridge which, depending on how fast the flood water recedes, could take up to four hours," the council says.

The work will need sandbagging material and involves co-ordination with Emergency Management Southland.

Slopedown Road is not the preferred route because of the type of road.

SDC’s preference is for people to wait until the road link through Wyndham is re-established.