Towns cut off amid wild weather; Marlborough declares emergency

Nelson and Westport are among several towns across the South Island left isolated as torrential rain forced dozens of roads closed.

Meanwhile, residents of the Lower Terrace in Renwick, west of Blenheim, are being asked to evacuate immediately for at least the next 24 hours. The river is flooding at the stop bank at Conders Bend and is affecting nearby streets.

Marlborough declared a local state of emergency this afternoon, with over 200 properties battered by the wild weather.

"This declaration will ensure our emewrgency response team has all the resources it needs to effectively conduct evacuations," Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor said.

High river levels combined with flooding, fallen trees and slips has largely halted travel through the regions, with access to Tākaka, Collingwood and Murchison blocked off in Tasman.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is urging all motorists in the area to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through Nelson and Marlborough, with more rain on its way in the coming hours.

"Our crews are working as hard as they can but these slips and debris will take time to clean up and flood waters take time to subside," spokesperson Tresca Forrester said.

"Please do not drive if you do not have to or delay your journey until later today and check highways then.”

In come cases, crews are also reliant on river levels subsiding before they can begin work on fixing roads.

The full details for these road closures can be found on the NZTA website.

More than 820 people were evacuated from low-lying areas last night with the majority spending the night in emergency shelters set up in Westport.

It comes as MetService announces an extension to the rare red warning in place through to 3am tomorrow, with more flooding likely.

There’s growing concern over the Buller River as torrential downpours fuel rising water levels, inching it closer to breaching its banks.

“The decision to evacuate was made because the Buller River received an extreme amount of rainfall over the last 24 hours and is still extremely high,” Buller Emergency Management said last night.

“There is still a large amount of water in the ranges to make its way down the Buller River."

An additional 90 to 130mm of rain is expected to fall across the ranges in Westland north of Fox Glacier is expected through today.

Buller District Mayor Jaime Cleine declared a local state of emergency yesterday afternoon in preparation for last night’s thrashing of wild weather.

He says they’re still not out of the woods yet as the Buller River is “still quite problematic” and has grown to 12 metres since the weather front moved in.

Emergency crews are out assessing the risk to properties, asking for residents who evacuated overnight to stay put while they navigate the situation.

Mayor Cleine told 1 NEWS he hasn’t had reports of flooded homes at this stage, only houses with water surrounding them.

MetService issued a rare red warning for the region earlier this week, which was meant to lift tonight before being extended into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

It’s just the third weather event to fit the category since established in 2019, with Cantabrians still picking up the pieces after a large storm hit the area in May.

The first red warning ripped through the West Coast in February 2020, causing significant damage and wiping infrastructure.

About 200 tourists were left stranded in Milford Sound after the community was cut off by slips, while two of the country’s great walks were shut down.

The Routeburn track had finally completely reopened at the end of last year.