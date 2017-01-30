 

Town of the future's high school opens with 220 students

Hannah Mills 

1 NEWS Reporter

New Zealand’s fastest growing town now has its own high school.

Term 1 has begun for the first college to open in the emerging town of Rolleston.
Rolleston College has opened its doors this morning to 220 year nine students with the school's roll expected to exceed more than a thousand by 2021.

"We've got 220 learners starting with us that will grow by around 200 each year so by the time we're a full school we'll be around 1100-1200 learners", principal Steve Saville told 1 NEWS.

The $298 million school has been funded through a public private partnership.

It is the first of two schools to open in Rolleston this week.

"[Private public partnerships] are a way of us getting really big investments funded so that schools focus on the teaching and learning which is after all the core function of a school", Education Minister Hekia Parata said at this morning's opening.

"Private entities are responsible for the buildings, maintenance and insuring that they stay safe and in good shape".

Today's milestone comes as Christchurch's school system undergoes a raft of changes post-earthquakes – including mergers, closures and new builds.

"The government's committed over $1.3 billion to making sure that the greater Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri areas have not only resilient schools but are future focused", Ms Parata said.

Despite the excitement of today, the first day of school jitters showed.

"I'm really nervous, especially not knowing anyone because I'm new around here", student Ethan Mani said.

"I'm a bit nervous but excited too", student Bella Groen agreed.

