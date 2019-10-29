TODAY |

Tourists warned after penguin taken to North Otago bar

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Animals

Tourists have been warned against interfering with wildlife after a penguin was taken to a North Otago bar over the long weekend.

"Leave the penguins alone people!" the Criterion Hotel, in Oamaru, posted on their Facebook page Saturday. "They know what they are doing, so leave them to it!

The tourist later handed the penguin, named William, to a staff member after they were warned that there would be a $10,000 fine for removing a protected species.

"They literally handed him to me and left," they said.

William is now safe and sound back at the colony.


William the penguin. Source: Facebook / Criterion Hotel
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
SBW calls for Pacific Island or Māori coach in All Blacks camp
4
High Court reinstates charitable status of two Destiny Church entities, allowing tax exemptions
5
All Blacks-Wales third-place playoff to be shown on TVNZ1 with a delay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:08

Battle for life-saving drugs now harder as Pharmac absorbs $5m rare disorders fund - critics

Female Blenheim teacher admits sexual connection charges involving teenage boys

02:12

One in three New Zealanders have cut down on meat consumption, new study shows

American Airlines to fly Christchurch to LA direct, launch Auckland to Dallas route