Tourists warned after penguin taken to North Otago bar

Tourists have been warned against interfering with wildlife after a penguin was taken to a North Otago bar over the long weekend.

"Leave the penguins alone people!" the Criterion Hotel, in Oamaru, posted on their Facebook page Saturday. "They know what they are doing, so leave them to it!



The tourist later handed the penguin, named William, to a staff member after they were warned that there would be a $10,000 fine for removing a protected species.

"They literally handed him to me and left," they said.

William is now safe and sound back at the colony.