Tourists stranded after spending night stuck on Westland highway thanks to Cyclone Gita continue on their journey

Forty Chinese tourists travelling in buses who spent the night stranded in Whataroa, in southern Westland because of the effects of cyclone Gita, have continued on their journey.

Westland Civil Defence spokesperson, Andy Thompson, this morning confirmed to 1NEWS that the group were stranded on State Highway 6 because the road was due to unsafe conditions. He now says the group is continuing on their journey.

South Island road (generic). Source: istock.com