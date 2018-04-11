Tourists to pay more than locals on most popular Great Walks

Tourists will soon have to pay double what locals do to stay in tramping huts on the country's four main Great Walks.

Source: Getty

Conservation minister Eugenie Sage announced this afternoon the fees will be introduced as a seven month trial from October to see if they ease visitor pressure on the walks.

The new foreign tourist fees will help the Department of Conservation maintain the nine Great Walks.

They are at Lake Waikaremoana, Tongariro, Whanganui, Abel Tasman Park, the Heaphy Track, the Routeburn Track, the Kepler Track, the Milford Track and the Rakiura Track.