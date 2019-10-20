TODAY |

Tourist's body found at Tongariro National Park after taking wrong turn on trail

Police and Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) from the central North Island have found a body following a search for a missing 51-year-old Woman in Tongariro National Park, police said in a statement today.

The woman's body was recovered from Red Crater, Mt Tongariro on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was said to be part of a group of four that was set for a hike around the Tongariro Northern Circuit walk on Friday.

After taking a wrong turn, three of them decided to turn back while the woman carried on.

Icy conditions are expected to remain on the world famous track as it approaches its busiest time of the year.

She was reported overdue on Sunday morning when she did not return.

"We want our visitors to have a good time and make it home safely," senior constable Barry Shepherd said.

"Taupō police and staff from the embassy of the People’s Republic of China have been supporting her three friends, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

