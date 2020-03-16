Tourist unwilling to self-isolate after arriving in Christchurch set to be deported

A woman who was unwilling to self-isolate after arriving in Christchurch yesterday is expected to be deported amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a press conference today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after police were called to the Rucksacker backpacker hostel at around 11.30am today, Stuff reports.

The hostel's manager, who did not wish to be named, said the woman had been wearing a face mask when she arrived to check-in a private room last night.

The manager said a woman from the Ministry of Health came to the reception area to "check on her and ask what her plans were for her isolation" the following morning.

"They were just questioning her for a little bit in my office. And then a couple of hours later we had about five police officers and another person from the ministry and they eventually took her away."

read more Covid-19: Everyone entering New Zealand will be required to isolate, cruise ships banned

The woman was "a bit upset" but did not cause a scene, she said.

"She was only here for two weeks overall and obviously if you have to self-isolate there really isn't any point coming here."

read more 'Frankly, you are not welcome' - Ardern's strong words for travellers not adhering to coronavirus rules

Police have so far declined to comment.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday announced strict measures forcing people entering the country from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days or risk deportation.

Source: istock.com

Yesterday, the Prime Minister issued a stark warning to tourists who flout the new rules.