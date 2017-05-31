 

Tourist tax to halt decline of our native birds doesn't make sense: 'Visitors haven't caused this problem'

The tourism industry is rejecting calls for a tourist tax from parliament's environment watchdog to pay towards efforts to stop the decline of New Zealand's native bird population.

A number of native species are in danger of dying out, and the Environment Watchdog says DOC desperately needs more cash to deal with it.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Jan Wright has just released a damning report into the future of the country's beloved native birds, warning "one in every three is not far off from following the moa and many others into extinction."

Kiwi, penguins, wrybill, blue duck, albatross, kea and takahe are among the bird species headed for possible extinction.

"There are about 54 birds in our species that are considered to be in serious trouble," says Ms Wright.

To save them, Ms Wright says the Department of Conservation (DOC) needs more money. That money, she says, should come from a tourist tax.

"Border levy for tourists is one that should really be considered, they could get a bird stamp in their passports."

Ms Wright suggest charging tourists for services in national parks like car parking and using huts.

But New Zealand's tourism industry is opposed to any so called tourist tax, saying it's not our visitors' fault native bird numbers are in decline.

"Our international visitors haven't caused this problem, they haven't endangered the birds," says Tourism New Zealand general manager Chris Roberts.

"They won't endanger the birds when they come here as New Zealanders we have to take responsibility for what we have done." 

The Government has ruled out a tourist tax but is planning to charge tourists more for use of DOC hiking tracks.

