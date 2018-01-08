 

Tourist forfeits $1700 drone after flying it near helicopters in Wanaka

A Chilean tourist who admitted to illegally flying a drone through a firefighting operation near Wanaka has forfeited his $1700 machine because he couldn't afford the fine.

Jorge Eduardo Riquelme Cruz has been charged with disregard for the safety of a transport facility.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jorge Eduardo Riquelme-Cruz, 33, appeared in Hamilton District Court today after his case was transferred from Queenstown.

He pleaded guilty to operating an unmanned drone in a manner that caused unnecessary danger to firefighting pilots and their helicopters earlier this month.

A Department of Conservation ranger in charge of the ground crew estimated the drone came within 50m of two descending helicopters.

The choppers, which were battling a blaze on Mount Roy, had to be grounded for about 15 minutes which allowed the fire to advance a further five-10 hectares.

It is believed the grounding cost approximately $8000-$10,000 in lost flying time.

"You made a deliberate choice to fly your drone putting the pilots in danger of a catastrophic situation which was a bad lapse in judgement," Judge Kim Saunders told Riquelme-Cruz.

She had initially considered fining him $4000, which he could not afford to pay. A sentence of 200 hours' community work was unenforceable because Riquelme-Cruz's holiday visa expires next week.

He instead offered to forfeit his $1700 drone to the police as a fine in recognition of the harm done.

Riquelme-Cruz will fly out of New Zealand next Thursday where he will do volunteer work for Save the Children.

