Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

Emergency services are responding to a tourist bus crash on the road between Mossburn and Te Anau this morning.

A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden. Source: Google Maps/1 NEWS composite

The crash took place about 8.10am on State Highway 94, on what has been described as a very foggy and icy morning.

The bus has reportedly rolled on to its side and is at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

1 NEWS has been told 19 people were onboard in total - 17 passengers, a driver and a tour guide.

All are being assessed by ambulance officers, and police said one person has serious injures, "multiple" people have moderate injuries and some sustained minor injuries.

Three helicopters have been deployed to transport patients and the uninjured passengers are waiting on a bus to take them to Te Anau.