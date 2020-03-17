Tourism operators 'feeling the pinch' as visitor numbers dry up following coronavirus travel restrictions

Tourism operators are "feeling the pinch" as business slows down amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict travel restrictions in place throughout the world.

It's estimated $350 million is being lost each week.

Rotorua’s Mitai Māori Village founder Wetini Mitai-Ngatai told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning he's expecting numbers of visitors to drop in the coming days and weeks.

"We can see that everything is going to start drying up very shortly," he said.

Their main visitors were from Australia, the US and Europe.

"We'll be able to determine how much of an impact it's going to have on us and I guess all sectors, not just tourism, but right now we are feeling the pinch."

Mr Mitai-Ngatai said, as a collective, Māori businesses were now looking to see how they could help each other and rally together in support.

"Everybody's feeling a little bit nervous at the moment and wondering how get through this. I think the main thing is we don't panic," he said.

"We as a business will try to protect our staff, all our staff, our families, so that's where the thinking is right now.

"People have their families to look after and this is where we are really concerned."

As a nation, though, Mr Mitai-Ngatai said New Zealand was fairly isolated, but surrounded by rivers and sea.