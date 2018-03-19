 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis under fire for 'vacant' performance during Parliament select committee

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has given a "vacant" and "complacent" performance at Parliament, refusing to answer basic questions about his portfolio, National MPs say.

National MP Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Kelvin Davis.

Source: Te Karere

"He was vacant, not just complacent," he said.

"He frankly couldn't answer a single question. I think the tourism industry deserves much, much more than non-answers from a non-minister."

Mr McClay said the public deserved answers about a budget worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

"The committee now needs to consider whether it got the detailed response it needs ... and if not, this minister should come back before the committee."

The select committee's chair, National MP Jonathan Young, said that was a possibility "if we feel that we're quite dissatisfied with the level of information that we've received".

"Prior to the Budget, they kept saying 'you'll have to wait and see'. And here we are, investigating the Budget, and we're getting 'you'll have to wait and see' again.

"That's just totally unacceptable," he said.

MPs would read over the transcripts before deciding whether to recall the minister, Mr Young said.

However, that would require a majority vote in the committee which is unlikely as it has an even split of five Government MPs and five opposition.

Mr Davis was questioned by the committee about a range of topics including the international tourism levy which Labour campaigned on before the election.

Pressed for details about the levy, Mr Davis repeatedly told the National MPs they'd have to "wait and see".

"We're quite confident that we won't have a problem in attracting visitors to New Zealand."

Ministry officials confirmed that they did not believe the proposed levy or the $6 million drop in the tourism budget would affect rising visitor numbers.

Mr Davis objected several times to Mr McClay describing the proposal as a "border tax", eventually refusing to answer a question.

"Sorry, we're not implementing a tax, but if you want to rephrase the question..."

At one point, Mr Davis accused National MP Jacqui Dean of being "a bit hysterical" for asking about the impact of minimum wage rises on small business.

"What if there's no jobs for [New Zealanders]?" Ms Dean asked.

"I think you're being a bit hysterical about that, to be honest. There will be jobs."

Ms Dean shot back that the comment was "offensive".

Mr Davis was also asked by the chair Mr Young whether the Government had any plans to attract tourists to specific regions.

"Do you have a plan?" Mr Young asked.

"Yeah, of course," Mr Davis said. "Of course we have a plan."

Asked when he would share that plan, Mr Davis said "not at this stage" and "in due course."

"I think that's an inadequate answer and I'm very disappointed," Mr Young said.

Related

Politics

Tourism

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

One-month-old baby in intensive care after Hawke's Bay pharmacy dispenses wrong medication

2
Dr John Cameron says the last influenza strain from Mexico has a "nasty habit" of killing pregnant woman.

Most read story: Doctor who caused baby to be decapitated during birth cleared of misconduct

3
Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis under fire for 'vacant' performance during Parliament select committee

01:06
4
The New Zealand fashion icon didn’t even have to pay Jenner for the post.

Karen Walker thrilled after Instagram post of Kylie Jenner clad in Kiwi fashionista’s glasses collects nearly 3 million likes

00:12
5
Farmer Barend Swanepoel saw the fireball crash to earth in Ottosdal, near the border with Botswana.

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

Kelvin Davis embarks on nation-wide roadshow

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis under fire for 'vacant' performance during Parliament select committee

National's Todd McClay described it as "possibly the worst performance of any minister in any select committee ever" and demanded he be recalled.

Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Aviation Security investigation underway after two-year-old boy seriously injured in Auckland Airport luggage conveyor belt accident

The boy is said to have travelled "some distance" on the belt and has now been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

00:20
Her comments come after members of the public wrongly thought a motorcade was taking the PM ot hospital.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Members of the public had thought the Solomon Island's PM's motorcade was Ms Ardern on the way to hospital.


03:29
Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018.

'Hot property' - All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's younger brothers Meli and Kiniviliame explode onto Taranaki rugby scene

The pair are quickly making a name for themselves at Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start for Clifton rugby club in 2018.

00:31
The entire neighbourhood of Vacationland on Big Island has now been covered in lava.

Watch: Aerial video shows enormous river of lava in Hawaii which burned hundreds of homes overnight

County officials say there are 279 homes between the two coastal communities, and most are feared to be destroyed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 