Tourism industry bracing for major job losses as coronavirus pandemic worsens

Yesterday overseas tourists in Queenstown were seen enjoying a stroll, but from today there will be fewer on the ground, if any at all.

Two days ago the Government announced a mandatory self-isolation period for anyone entering New Zealand due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, which began at 1am today.

“There's never been anything close to such a severe shock to the tourism industry,” says Chris Roberts, Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive.

Motelier Nik Kiddle said he's already had an avalanche of cancellations since the announcement.

“We'll go downturn from 30 to 40 per cent to 90 per cent which means no income to pay wages, We will have to reduce staff but also stand down and perhaps temporary closure for the business as a whole,” says Mr Kiddle.

Chris Roberts says there will be thousands of businesses battling for their survival and it is likely to lead to very high numbers of job losses.

Tourism is the lifeblood of Queenstown and without the flow of income it could have significant impacts.

The thought of businesses needing to close is gut-wrenching for Queenstown mayor Jim Boult.

“On the way here, I ran into three operators on the street in Queenstown, all of whom said 'gee this may put me out of business.'"

The cruise ship industry is also taking a huge hit, with sources telling 1 NEWS they’re shocked by the ban.

Soon, no cruise liners will be seen docking at New Zealand ports for the next few months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Accommodation providers are hoping the Government can help with wage support for workers and with business mortgage repayments.

“If it's possible it would be nice to get some relaxation of tax obligations at this point in time,” says Mr Kiddle.