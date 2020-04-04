Tourism gets $200m in Covid funds for immediate survival and long-term outlook

A $200 million rollout to tourism will see five South Island tourism towns targeted for special support, wellbeing support for people in the sector and a kick-start fund to bring back businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Pulled from the Covid-19 recovery fund, the tourism communities plan intends to support the immediate survival and long-term approach to tourism businesses.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said it would be rolled out from now to 2023.

"It will invest in new programmes like small business support, tourism infrastructure, the conservation estate, Māori development, economic and regional development, and mental wellbeing support."

Half of the plan focuses on Fiordland, South Westland, Queenstown Lakes, Mackenzie District and Kaikōura, with the other half nationwide initiatives.

To address long-term challenges, the plan also puts money into marketing and promotion grants for regional tourism organisations, Māori tourism businesses and fee waivers for operators who use conservation land.