Tourism Australia launches multi-million dollar campaign to get Kiwis holidaying across the ditch

Tourism Australia has launched a multi-million dollar campaign targeted at getting Kiwis holidaying across the ditch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced that a travel bubble between the nations would begin from 11.59pm on April 18.

Government's decision brings New Zealand into line with Australia's border settings, and means people can flow freely between the two countries for the first time since the onset of Covid-19.

Yesterday Ardern, dubbed "New Zealand's number one travel agent", was on Australian morning shows encouraging those across the ditch to visit New Zealand.

"I can't believe I am saying this but we have absolutely missed you and we want you to come and see us again," Ardern told Nine News' Today Show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But turning their charm towards us now, Australia has welcomed New Zealanders to explore their "highly sought after" nation.

A NZ$3.25 million campaign, called Be The First, kicks off in New Zealand today.

It is scheduled to run until June across TV, out-of-home, online, print and radio, and will be supported by a range of PR and partner activities.

In a statement this morning, Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said she hopes New Zealanders will make the most of the two-way travel bubble and enjoy being the first international travellers back to Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"As one of our closest neighbours and largest inbound markets, we have long held strong tourism ties with New Zealand, so we are really excited to be exclusively welcoming our friends from across the Tasman back to Australia," she said.

"After a year of almost no international travel, there is a real opportunity for us to capture pent up demand by encouraging the 1.7 million New Zealand travellers who normally travel to other destinations overseas to instead choose Australia for their next holiday."

Harrison encouraged Kiwis to relax, reconnect with loved ones and discover different parts of their country.