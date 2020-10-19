Tourism Aoteroa suggests giving $200 domestic travel card to all Kiwis

A $200 domestic travel card handed out to every Kiwi is one idea being put forward to save New Zealand's struggling tourism sector.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Industry leaders met in Auckland today to discuss ways of keeping operators afloat.

The group behind the idea, Tourism Aotearoa, is calling on the Government to foot the bill for the cards.

But another group, Tourism New Zealand, has questions.

"Well I mean, [it's a] great suggestion. I think anything that stimulates domestic activity is always a good idea," chief executive of Tourism New Zealand Stephen England-Hall told 1 NEWS.

"From a Tourism NZ point of view, we would want to understand how would that actually get connected with the right outcomes, like how would you put those two things together?"