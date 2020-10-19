TODAY |

Tourism Aotearoa suggests giving $200 domestic travel card to all Kiwis

Source:  1 NEWS

A $200 domestic travel card handed out to every Kiwi is one idea being put forward to save New Zealand's struggling tourism sector. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The group behind the idea is calling on the Government to foot the bill for the cards. Source: 1 NEWS

Industry leaders met in Auckland today to discuss ways of keeping operators afloat.

The group behind the idea, Tourism Aotearoa, is calling on the Government to foot the bill for the cards.

But another group, Tourism New Zealand, has questions. 

"Well I mean, [it's a] great suggestion. I think anything that stimulates domestic activity is always a good idea," chief executive of Tourism New Zealand Stephen England-Hall told 1 NEWS.

"From a Tourism NZ point of view, we would want to understand how would that actually get connected with the right outcomes, like how would you put those two things together?"

Tourism Aotearoa says the card would only be able to be redeemed on weekdays.

New Zealand
Travel
Tourism
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:20
11 positive Covid-19 cases, 14 more under investigation after fishermen arrive at Christchurch hotel
2
NZ's newest billionaire: Covid-stranded American gaming CEO Gabe Newell applies for NZ residency
3
One person dead, two injured following house fire in Auckland's Cockle Bay
4
Auckland man who spoke out after Judith Collins' obesity comments shares his own battle
5
Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi arrives at Parliament in style - 'Now I know how a Pākehā feels walking onto a marae'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Suspected historical Covid-19 case detected in crew member on ship docked in Port of Tauranga

One person dead after van carrying seasonal workers from Samoa crashes with truck north of Napier

The future of cash: RBNZ developing strategy to secure its use

Napier police seek owners of ornaments after cemetery targeted by grave robbers