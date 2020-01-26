Tour guide critically injured in White Island eruption posts touching tribute to Hayden Marshall-Inman

A tour guide who was left critically injured after the White Island eruption has posted a touching tribute to her workmate and friend Hayden Marshall-Inman who lost his life in the disaster.

Kelsey Waghorn and Hayden Marshall-Inman. Source: Instagram/Kezzelsify

Kelsey Waghorn, 25, had been working with White Island Tours for five years before the eruption, and was one of two Kiwi tour guides who were badly injured.

Tonight she posted a tribute on Instagram to fellow tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman whose body has yet to be recovered.

"I’m only just starting to accept that you didn’t make it off the island with us. Of all people, I never dreamed it would ever be you," she wrote.

"Thank you for everything you have taught me over the last five years. I will never forget your laugh, your lessons and your love.

"I’ll never watch a game of rugby or drink a Steinlager without thinking of you, my annoying big brother.

"Look after those who step into Whakaari like you taught so many of us crew to do x."

Police and the New Zealand Defence Force made extensive searches for the missing bodies of Mr Marshall-Inman and Winona Langford of Australia after recovering the others from the island.

However, they were unable to find the bodies.

Critically injured White Island tour guide issues heartfelt thank you from hospital

So far a Givealittle page set up to help the recovery of Mr Marshall-Inman's workmate Ms Waghorn, has raised over $100,000.

Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed