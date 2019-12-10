TODAY |

Tour guide called a hero for his efforts to rescue more than 20 people after White Island eruption

Source: 

A tour guide has been called a hero for dragging more than 20 people off Whakaari / White Island in suffocating conditions.

People escaping White Island after the eruption. Source: Michael Schade

By Matthew Theunissen of rnz.co.nz

White Island Tours manager Paul Kingi had just left the island with his tour group when the volcano erupted shortly after 2pm yesterday.

Mr Kingi recounted the experience to friend and former employer Rick Pollock, a former charter boat operator.

Mr Pollock spoke to RNZ about Mr Kingi's incredible actions in the most challenging and tragic of conditions.

"He actually wasn't the skipper of the boat [at the time] and that's really quite fortuitous because had he been the skipper he wouldn't have been able to co-ordinate things as well as he did. And his input was absolutely vital at that time," Mr Pollock said.

"Had he been the skipper he would have had that responsibility too and he couldn't have spread himself too thin. But Paul, being a free agent, was able to get back on the island and pretty much perform all the heroics."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Five have died and eight remain missing, but police say it’ll now be a “recovery operation”. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Kingi got into an inflatable dinghy and made his way back to the erupting island.

"He just charged back into that crater and was just pulling people off left right and centre - I think he pulled in excess of 20 people out."

Just as he was giving up hope of finding any more survivors, Mr Pollock said Mr Kingi saw a figure through the ash.

"He said that the atmosphere was acidic, acrid and just horrible and he was really starting to get concerned for himself when he saw him," Mr Pollock said.

"That was the last person he rescued. And that man, he said, had a full inch of ash all over him."

Mr Pollock also got the terrible news yesterday that one of his and Mr Kingi's former workmates and good friends, Hayden Marshall-Inman, was among the dead.

Source: Breakfast

"I'm devastated. Absolutely, utterly devastated. Hayden was one of my relief crewmen and was just about my second son - I knew that boy very well," he said.

Mr Kingi was also his mentor and the two were very close.

Mr Pollock said despite having a thick skin, the ordeal was going to be very hard on Mr Kingi, particularly given what he witnessed yesterday.

"Paul's just a legend. I've known him for a long time and I've never known a more resourceful person, I've never met a person who's able to grasp a situation so quickly and to act so properly every single time," Mr Pollock said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Paul Hobbs met with families today in Whakatāne. Source: 1 NEWS

"I've been on an uninhabited island with him shipwrecked for five days and he did all the same things there.

"Nothing that he did yesterday surprised me but I had to mention [it] because they're talking about the helicopter pilots being heroes - and I have no doubt that they were and are - but Paul flies under the radar so often and he's just such an incredible guy in every instance and he really showed it yesterday. He really put his life on the line."

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:08
Surveillance photos locate six bodies on White Island, with two people still unaccounted for
2
Finland's new young female prime minister takes record from Jacinda Ardern
3
White Island should have been a no-go zone given the volcanic alert level, says expert
4
Mother 'livid' after American newly-weds suffer burns in White Island eruption
5
Police retract White Island 'criminal' investigation announcement; coroner probe instead
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One dead after motorcycle crash near Wellington

Hospital burns units at capacity in NZ in wake of Whakaari/ White Island disaster
01:20

Cruise ship director thanks locals for 'extraordinary' response after karakia for passengers killed in eruption

Mother 'livid' after American newly-weds suffer burns in White Island eruption