Tougher border measures to come for New Zealand as coronavirus spreads worldwide, Jacinda Ardern says

New Zealand's going to be cracking down on its border controls in the coming days in an attempt to block the coronavirus outbreak.

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed more border measures are coming, but she wouldn't say what was being considered.

"We've seen escalation across the EU and we've seen escalation in the UK, I need to base my decision on the advice of the best information we have on what's happening globally," she told media today.

At a Covid-19 Cabinet committee meeting late last night, it was agreed that more border controls would be needed, Ms Ardern says.

But there's still some more work that needs to be done before anything is finalised or announced.

One of the things that needs to be considered is making sure pharmaceutical products and medicines can still come into the country.

"We need to protect the health of those who may be reliant on those products," Ms Ardern says.

"We have agreed we will continue to use border measures and extend them, and I expect we'll continue to make decisions on that over the weekend."

Yesterday the United States blocked all travel with Europe to try and combat the epidemic.

Italy has the largest number of cases outside China, where Covid-19 originated.

More than 15,113 people have been diagnosed in Italy and 1016 have died, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency today.

The US travel ban doesn't include the UK, which is also battling the virus.

Ms Ardern wouldn't say what options they're considering, including whether the UK would be included in any upcoming travel restrictions.

Restrictions are already in place for travellers from Italy, Iran, South Korea and China, the key virus hotspots at this time.