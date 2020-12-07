A tough week for many, says PM, as March 15 inquiry released day before Whakaari anniversary

It will be a tough week for many New Zealanders, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today as the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attack is to be released tomorrow, a day before the one-year anniversary of the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Fifty-one people were killed during the attack at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque on March 15, 2019. A Royal Commission is reserved for the most serious issues of public importance.

Twenty-two people died after the Whakaari eruption on December 9, 2019.

"We all know the last three years have been particularly tough for New Zealand," Ardern said.

"In one week, to have a comprehensive report that really does revisit March 15, also the anniversary of Whakaari, that will be tough for a lot of people.



"This is, particularly March 15, a part of what we need to do, though, to make sure we learn from this event. And we cannot deny the opportunity for New Zealand to make sure we learn from this horrific event."

She said she found reading the Royal Commission report tough.

"If I found it tough, I can only imagine how distressing [the Muslim community] will find it," she said.

"That's why we owe it to the community — they're not going through this for nothing."

Ardern said in regards to the attack, they wanted to ensure that if there were any failings by Government agencies or any preventative action that could have been taken, that that had been identified and learned from.

She said the Government would release initial responses tomorrow, with some recommendations by the Royal Commission that would take time to implement and some they would move quickly on.

Hate speech laws would be considered, Ardern said. It was already an election promise by Labour to strengthen hate speech laws.