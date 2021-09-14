'Tough' – Student laments missed opportunities as lockdown continues

As Auckland's lockdown ticks on for another week, students are struggling to keep motivated at home and it's prompting concern as end of year assessments rapidly approach.

It's been four weeks since students in Auckland were last in the classroom and it's taking a toll on students' academics and social lives.

Lynfield College Head Boy Sanat Singh told Breakfast that lockdown is having "very different human costs" for young people across the city.

"Lockdown has some very different human costs and for a lot of young people across Auckland, they might be having to do essential work or they might be having to look after their families.

"A lot of young people in Auckland are struggling with mental health challenges and accessing that support. Trying to motivate yourself to learn throughout this is a very tough process."

Singh, who is in his final year of high school, added that not being able to interact with their fellow peers was adding to the difficulties as students were struggling without the normal level of social interaction.

"It's getting harder and harder and it's taking a lot of energy and perseverance from our rangitahi in Auckland," he said.

"That social connection that we're missing in lockdown is really what motivates us in school and being home means everything sort of mixes together."

Singh acknowledged it had been hard spending so many weeks of his final year in lockdown, missing out on precious opportunities.

"It's been tough. There are a lot of opportunities you miss out on because of lockdown and now we've got to push for university entrance when we're still learning standards ... it's pretty scary.

"I think the best thing anyone can do really, is to help each other through the process."

The Ministry of Education has announced changes to NCEA for this year to help students disrupted by the Delta outbreak.

Students will now be able to receive extra credit, lowering the number each student needs to pass with in their final exams.

That's as well as the end of year NCEA exams being pushed out to November 22, giving schools extra days to make up for lost time in Alert Level 4.