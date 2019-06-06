TODAY |

Touching video shows Muslim kids gifted soft toys donated in tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

Muslim children have been given hundreds of soft toys that were left in tribute after the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

The soft toys were collected from the Rolleston Avenue tribute wall and outside Masjid Al Noor Mosque then washed ready to be handed out to children as part of Eid celebrations.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Ted, was a joint venture between Christchurch City Council, the Canterbury District Health Board and Canterbury Linen.

The council released a touching video today showing the soft toys being gathered then washed before being handed out to children.

"These soft toys were given by children and families from across New Zealand and the world as a show of their love and support for all those affected by the tragedy that occurred in our city on 15 March,’" says Christchurch City Council’s Principal Community Partnerships and Planning Advisor Claire Phillips.

"As well as something to cuddle, they are an enduring symbol of the Kiwi welcoming spirit and all that is best about our community."

Eid is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Hundreds of toys were delivered as part of Eid celebrations. Source: Supplied
    More From
    New Zealand
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    Terrorism
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:58
    The rugby star has been laying low as backlash has grown over his Instagram meme.
    Israel Folau lodges unfair dismissal claim - 'No Australian of any faith should be fired for practising their religion'
    2
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    3
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    4
    Tenancy agreement (file picture).
    Auckland landlord who rented out garages ordered to pay $180k for not lodging bonds
    5
    Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua following shock Andy Ruiz Jr defeat - 'I'd never show my face in public ever again'
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Investigation underway into man's unexplained death in Gisborne
    Tenancy agreement (file picture).

    Auckland landlord who rented out garages ordered to pay $180k for not lodging bonds
    03:25
    Three Kiwis have already died of influenza this season.

    Health officials prioritising who gets flu jab as stock runs low

    Auckland homeless shelter gets $5 million makeover