Touching video shows Muslim kids gifted soft toys donated in tribute to Christchurch terrorist attack victims

Muslim children have been given hundreds of soft toys that were left in tribute after the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

The soft toys were collected from the Rolleston Avenue tribute wall and outside Masjid Al Noor Mosque then washed ready to be handed out to children as part of Eid celebrations.

The initiative, dubbed Operation Ted, was a joint venture between Christchurch City Council, the Canterbury District Health Board and Canterbury Linen.

The council released a touching video today showing the soft toys being gathered then washed before being handed out to children.

"These soft toys were given by children and families from across New Zealand and the world as a show of their love and support for all those affected by the tragedy that occurred in our city on 15 March,’" says Christchurch City Council’s Principal Community Partnerships and Planning Advisor Claire Phillips.

"As well as something to cuddle, they are an enduring symbol of the Kiwi welcoming spirit and all that is best about our community."

Eid is the festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.